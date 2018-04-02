Zahid: Give mandate back to BN to continue development in Selangor

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the People’s Programme for the Sabak Bernam parliamentary constituency in Sabak Bernam, April 2, 2018. — Bernama pic SABAK BERNAM, April 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the people in Selangor to give their mandate to Barisan Nasional (BN) again to continue development began by the earlier BN leadership in the state.

Using padi farming to show the situation in Selangor, he said the previous BN leaders had planted the padi seeds, applied fertilizer and tilled the fields but the crop is now harvested by others.

The others Ahmad Zahid said referred to the present Selangor state government under the leadership of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“Selangor’s padi crop was planted during the tenure of Tan Sri Muhammad Muhamad Taib (former menteri besar) but the crop was harvested by others who abandoned the field.

“...BN should take back Selangor. We must harvest the padi we sow, we must sell the padi we planted, do not let other harvest and sell and later claimed credit for the produce,” he said when speaking at a People’s Session here today. Also present were Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh and Muhammad.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN deputy chairman stressed that BN leaders are not seasonal leaders who appear when the padi is ripening, on the other hand BN leaders are always ready to offer their services to the people at anytime.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation of Muhammad as well as former BN Selangor leaders who served to develop the state.

He said a combination of old and new leaders is important to mobilise efforts to recapture Selangor in the coming 14th general election.

“Their era may have passed, but without them we will not be here. When they were leaders, we supported them. In our era, they continued to support and assist us in mobilising the machinery.” he said.

On his going to the ground programme to Selangor today and at several locations before this, Ahmad Zahid saw the strength of Selangor Umno and BN leadership under its chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar at its best.

Nonetheless, the Deputy Prime Minister reminded the team to stay close to the ground in their battle to recapture the state.

“When we move, especially the Capture Selangor Squad, we will not back off from our endeavour to win control of the state. We have no choice but to move forward and in our march forward we have look in all directions on the ground.

“In respecting the local situation, we need look into areas to keep the leaders close to the people,” said Ahmad Zahid who is confident BN would retain the Sabak Bernam parliamentary seat and Sungai Air Tawar state seat in the 14th general election apart from recapturing the Sabak state seat now held by PAS.

Earlier, he officiated the ground breaking ceremony for the new RM15 million Sabah Bernam district education office. — Bernama