Zahid gets a surprise from staff on his 65th birthday

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) reacts as he receives a large birthday card at his office in Putrajaya January 4, 2018. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Staff of the offices of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister today surprised Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with a celebration on his 65th birthday at the Perdana Putra building here.

As Ahmad Zahid entered his office, the staff shouted ‘surprise’ and sang the song Allah Selamatkan Kamu (God Bless You) before he cut the ‘pulut kuning’ (yellow glutinous rice) bearing the number ‘65’.

In a brief speech, Ahmad Zahid advised the staff to work with him, saying 2018 was a challenging year.

He said all the staff should strive to ensure that the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak were reinforced and defended from destruction by certain quarters.

“Let there be no doubt in our hearts about the government leadership; do not be fooled by deception,” he said.

The brief ceremony took place just before Sudan Interior Minister Maj Gen (Police) Dr Hamid Mohamed Mannan paid a courtesy call on Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama