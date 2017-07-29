Zahid: GE14 best platform to win back Selangor

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that GE14 will be the perfect time and the best platform for Umno and BN to win back Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LANGAT, July 29 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the 14th general election (GE14) will be the perfect time and the best platform for Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to win back Selangor after losing control of the state to the opposition for the past two terms.

Ahmad Zahid, who assumes the duties of Umno deputy president, said Selangor Umno and BN were ‘killed’ before because their leaders were too busy fighting each other, rather than the opposition.

“I have to admit that domestic crisis has caused us to lose twice (in Selangor) because we focused on our dissatisfaction with each other more than we focused on our desire to stay together.

“The time is now. It’s the best time to win back Selangor,” he said when opening Kuala Langat Umno delegates’ conference here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said all developments that were being enjoyed by the people in Selangor today were the results of the previous administration of the state led by BN.

“Over 73 per cent of the FDI (foreign direct investiment) were brought by the previous BN-led administration...we brought developments to Selangor,” he said.

While reminding all Umno members to stop their domestic disputes, Ahmad Zahid said efforts to wrestle back all the parliamentary and state seats from the opposition could only be translated when Umno leaderships at all levels stay united.

“From now on, let’s forget all those bad memories. Let’s put back these red dots (Umno) where they belong,” he added. — Bernama