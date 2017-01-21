Zahid alleges move to oust him in GE14

Zahid said efforts to topple him would not succeed if the BN machinery were to double their efforts and work harder in the coming general election. — Picture by Saw Siow FengBAGAN DATUK, Jan 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight exposed efforts being made by certain quarters to ensure he would lose the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

“I got to know that there are aiming to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN) here (Bagan Datuk) in GE14.

“It can be likened to destroying an organisation, where it has to start from the head and the fish head they want to defeat is that of Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament,” he said at a special meeting with BN leaders in the Bagan Datuk division here.

He said efforts to topple him would not succeed if the BN machinery were to double their efforts and work harder in the coming general election, which would be called any time now as the BN government’s mandate would conclude at the end of June 2018. — Bernama