Zahid distances Umno from beer-busting Jamal

A screenshot of a video showing Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos smashing 10 boxes containing 100 bottles of beer outside the secretariat building to protest against any attempt to hold a beer festival in the state.KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos's act of smashing beer bottles outside the Selangor secretariat yesterday was not representative of his party.

Ahmad Zahid, who is acting Umno deputy president, pointed out that Jamal was also the head of a non-governmental group and suggested the protest may have been carried out in that capacity.

“We do not sanction his doing. He is also the chairman of NGOs,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

“He is one of the 191 division chiefs, but the other 190 have not smashed anything,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Yesterday, Jamal broke 10 boxes containing 100 bottles of beer outside the secretariat building to protest against any attempt to hold a beer festival in the state.

Police said they have arrested Jamal and seven others for alleged rioting and public nuisance, pursuant to reports lodged by security officers of the Selangor secretariat.

Jamal has been arrested before over similar actions, including a “raid” on a purported gaming outlet in Selangor.

He then offered to resign as Sungai Besar Umno chief, but this was rejected by the Selangor chapter of the party.