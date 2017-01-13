Zahid congratulates Abang Jo, says appointment comes with great responsibility

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pictured) has congratulated Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg on his appointment as the new Sarawak Chief Minister. — Bernama picKUNMING (China), Jan 13 — Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg’s appointment as the new Sarawak Chief Minister does not confer privilege to him, but instead it imposes great responsibility on him which must be discharged in a trustworthy manner, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

While congratulating Abang Johari for the appointment, the deputy prime minister said this was because the people of Sarawak were looking forward to seeing the promises and pledges made by Barisan Nasional (BN) during previous elections get interpreted into reality.

“I will help Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Amar in interpreting the pledges, which are endorsed by the state government, into reality, and I will also help the prime minister to monitor the fulfillment of the pledges.” Ahmad Zahid said this to the Malaysian media here before attending a meeting with Acting Governor of Yunnan Province, Ruan Cheongsam, at the Haigen Garden here.

He also expressed hope that the people of Sarawak would give their undivided support to Abang Johari’s leadership, which he describes as a continuity of the excellent leadership of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Personally, Ahmad Zahid said he had known Abang Johari ever since they were in the BN Youth leadership line up back in the 1980s, not just as a political acquaintance, but as a friend.

“We have the same ideas in politics and we hold on to the same principle to see the state and the country continue to prosper.

“I’m confident that he will get undivided support from our friends in BN and in the state government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid arrived here from Beijing this morning to continue his six-day working visit to China. — Bernama