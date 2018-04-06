Zahid confident BN can secure bigger majority in GE14

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attends Friday prayers at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya April 6, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) can win with a better majority in the 14th general election (GE14).

“We are ever ready and have organised all the machinery, and are now just waiting for the Election Commission to make the announcement,” he told the media after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Putra here today.

Earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced Parliament is to be dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for GE14.

"We are seriously going down to the grassroots and concentrate on areas where the losses were marginal, and I think, the chances for us, Insyaallah will be better this time around,” he said.

Asked whether BN could achieve two-thirds majority, he said: "We are really trying to reach 148 (seats) and Insyaallah, we will be there”. — Bernama