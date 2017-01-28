Zahid: Chinese community contribution to economy undeniable

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi refuted criticism that efforts by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to draw investment from China was a form of colonialism. — AFP picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the contribution of the Chinese community to national economy cannot be denied and hopes they continue to cooperate with the other races.

“We want to continue this partnership and must set aside problems. The Chinese must continue to cooperate with the Malays, Indians and the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at a Chinese New Year event here, tonight.

Ahmad Zahid refuted criticism that efforts by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to draw investment from China was a form of colonialism.

He said the claim that Najib’s efforts were tantamount to destroying the dignity of Malaysians was incorrect as China’s investment was just 3.3 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“I visited China three weeks ago and discussed a range of issues including security. Since they knew I am from Bagan Datuk, they agreed to invest in Bagan Datuk,” he said while declining to disclose the investment.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, Ahmad Zahid admitted that he was a fan of Tamil movie star M.G. Ramachandran or better known as MGR, since childhood.

“I used to lie to my late father so that I could go to watch his movie,” he said at the ‘Oli Vilaku Kalai Nigalchy’ cultural programme, here.

He said although Ramachandran had died, his spirit and memories still live among the Indian community worldwide.

The programme attended by 500 people was organised by Bagan Datuk MGR fans. — Bernama