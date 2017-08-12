Zahid calls on Umno members to defend party’s ‘home’

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was the responsibility of every Umno member to protect and defend the party’s home from any kind of threats. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Deputy Prime MInister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Umno members to close ranks to defend ‘Rumah Umno’ (party’s home) from being invaded by those who only wish to destroy it, including its own former leaders.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice president assuming the duties of party deputy president, said it was the responsibility of every Umno member to protect and defend the party’s home from any kind of threats.

“This house of ours may have glass windows but we shall not let anyone, not even a former leader, to throw a rock and break our glass windows,” he said when opening the Pulai Umno Division Delegates Conference at Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat Complex here yesterday night.

While admitting that the task to protect the party’s 71-year-old home might be difficult, the pillars of the house were still strong and must be protected or even modernised in line with the change of time.

“The house must be preserved and not abolished or rebuilt as a new premise. The pillars are still strong, only the floors had begun to leak, but we can fix it or replace it with new floors,” he said to the cheers of the delegates.

Also present was Pulai Umno chief who is also Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Johor Umno secretary Datuk Md Jais Sarday. — Bernama