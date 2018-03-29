Zahid: Anti-fake news Bill necessary to counter lies, slander

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gestures during his speech at the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and Trust @ Teras Johor volunteers’ gathering in Tampoi March 29, 2018. — Picture by Ben TanJOHOR BARU, March 29 — The government has tabled the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 to ensure that Malaysians are protected against false news, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I hope to see the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 go through in Parliament to stem the flow of lies, slander and defamation in the country.

“Without it, society will only suffer with fake news that has been disseminated based on false facts,” he said at the Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat Complex in Tampoi here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid added that the people must support the government’s move as fake news dissemination will only cause trouble for the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said this during his speech at the launch of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and Trust @ Teras Johor volunteers’ gathering event.

Present was Deputy Home Minister and Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis arrived at the Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat Complex at 8.45pm to a large waiting crowd of more than 3,500 people.

The Pulai parliamentary event was a federal and Johor government initiative to involve youths in combating drug abuse among the younger generation.

Putrajaya today reversed its intention to pass the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 in Parliament in just one day, and has instead opted to continue debate on the Bill next week.

The debates, which are still at policy stage, will resume on Monday, April 2.