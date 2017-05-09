Youths petition for PSD funding after securing spots at varsities abroad

The students have secured places abroad including at the Cambridge University (pic) in UK. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/University of Cambridge KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A group of 142 Malaysians who secured placements at foreign universities is petitioning the government to convert their local scholarships for studies abroad.

The group’s representative Neoh Yi Xing said all of them had received funding from the Public Service Department (PSD) to complete their foundation studies locally, but had applied and were accepted to further their education overseas, including at Ivy League institutions.

Neoh said she was accepted to do her Bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at Cambridge University in the UK while five others in the group were accepted to study at Oxford University.

The 20-year-old said all 142 submitted documents and their petition to the PSD office on April 25 with an updated list of their names and foreign university offer letters on May 2.

“We personally went to JPA, three of us student representatives. We gave them hard copies. We also gave them all our offer letters,” Neoh told Malay Mail Online when contacted, and used the Malay abbreviation for the PSD.

She said the group also petitioned PSD director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman to sponsor an additional 30 students who are waiting to be selected through an interview, for their studies abroad.

“This way, the government would also get valuable human resource because they would all come back to serve the country,” she said.

The federal government has cut the amount of scholarship funding, especially for overseas studies, since last year.

In 2016, the PSD’s National Scholarship Programme was open only for the top 20 SPM graduates to study locally or overseas, a drop from 50 previously.

The engineering programme to Japan, Korea, Germany and France will be open to 200 students, down from 300 previously.

PSD’s bursary programme is offered to only 744 students for local undergraduate studies, a reduction from 1,000 bursaries that had also been open for study at foreign institutions previously.

The PSD’s First Degree Programme for 8,000 students also showed a cut as it had been offered to 10,050 students in 2015 to pursue their first degree locally.