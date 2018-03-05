Youth sustains injuries in Teluk Air Tawar robbery

KEPALA BATAS, March 5 — A male youth sustained bodily injuries after being slashed with a machete by a robber at Jalan Pantai Robina in Teluk Air Tawar near here early today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 5.45 am incident, the 17-year-old victim was fishing in the area with his two friends before he was approached by two men on a motorcycle.

“The rider pretended to ask for direction before the pillion rider alighted from the motorcycle, ran towards the teenager and slashed him repeatedly with a machete,” he told reporters here.

Noorzainy said the suspects also snatched the victim’s bag containing RM470 in cash and personal documents before they fled the scene.

The victim’s friends tried to give chase to the suspects but to no avail, he said.

Noorzainy said the youth sustained injuries on his right fingers, left arm and back, and was rushed to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“The victim was reported to be in a stable condition, while his two friends escaped injuries.

“Initial investigation revealed that the suspects were using a silver Honda Waze motorcycle in the robbery,” he said.

Noorzainy said the suspects, in their 20s, were believed to be locals based on their dialects.

The case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama