Youth Parliament passes motion calling on govt to help Rohingya refugees

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar delivering a winding-up speech during the Malaysian Youth Parliament Assembly of 2017 at Parliament House, October 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Malaysian Youth Parliament (MYP) today passed a motion calling on the government to urge international organisations, including the United Nations (UN), to be more serious in playing their roles to end the persecution of the Rohingya ethnic minority in Myanmar.

The motion was part of the four motions passed after being tabled and debated at the two-day sitting of the MYP, and would be taken to the Cabinet meeting.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when winding up the debate on the motion said Malaysia stood firm on the Rohingya issue and would consistently called on the world society to help the Rohingyas who were now seeking refuge in Bangladesh.

He said Malaysia’s strong voice in this issue was conveyed on the basis of humanity and not just religious, and had been voiced out repeatedly at international forums.

“This continuous effort has been fruitful when the UN, including its Secretary-General (António Guterres) gave special attention to the issue at the UN General Assembly this year,” he said.

Last Thursday (Sept 28) , Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman when addressing a high-level meeting on trafficking in persons at the UN in New York said Malaysia was concerned that more than 400,000 Rohingyas currently seeking refuge in Bangladesh in view of the developments in Rakhine state, could end up victims of human trafficking.

Apart from the Rohingya issue, three other motions passed by the MYP were for the government to empower reproductive health and social education (PEERS) to children as early as they reach seven years of age; to empower and uplift the status of electronic sports (eSports) in line with the National Transformation (TN50) initiatives; and to create a recreational hub for youth in every town.

Khairy said the government would always give its support to the organising of any sports meet as long as it is beneficial to the nation’s social and economic development.

“As of Oct 1, 2014, there are two eSports associations at the state level, two at division level, as well as 64 clubs, have been registered. The eSports in Malaysia is led by the Malaysian Electronic Sports Association,” he said.

On the motion to create the recreational hub for youth, the minister said that the government had set up 14 Youth and Sports Complexes, 12 Y-Centres at Urban Transformation Centres, 16 Rakan Muda Complexes and 15 Community Sports Complexes nationwide.

The sitting, which is the second for the 2017/2018 term, was attended by 128 out of the 138 members of the Youth Parliament. — Bernama