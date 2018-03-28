Youth drug distribution syndicate busted

South Johor is popular with synthetic drug syndicates that base their operations in the state. Over the years, syndicates have operated in the outskirts of the state capital to capture both the local and also very lucrative Singapore markets. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, March 28 — Federal police have busted a drug syndicate operated by youths, after they seized crystal methamphetemine (syabu) and heroin worth about RM170,000 and arrested eight suspects.

The joint Bukit Aman and Johor contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) team also seized two cars, a motorcycle and about RM2,500 in cash during the sting operation at the Bandar Seri Alam KFC restaurant in Seri Alam here last Monday.

A source, familiar with the investigations, said the suspects nabbed in the 2pm operation consisted of four men and four girls aged between 16 and 27, who were in two Perodua Myvi and a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle.

“Investigators acted based on information that the syndicate members, despite their age, were active in distributing illicit drugs around the Johor Baru city and Seri Alam areas.

“An undercover team was involved in the sting operation that took about an hour before the suspects were nabbed as they attempted to flee in their respective vehicles,” the source told Malay Mail today.

During the operation, it was learnt that the male suspects struggled with the arresting team and attempted to flee after they were caught.

However, their escape was short-lived as police managed to chase and block the exit routes of the restaurant.

Earlier, three of the male suspects were in the midst of dealing with the undercover policemen.

Another informed source said police had also arrested the alleged 27-year-old syndicate leader, who is known among small-time drug dealers.

“The suspects have all been remanded, pending investigations into their background and involvement.

“At the same time, investigators are identifying the syndicate’s network reach and their associates involved in drug trafficking activities as well as the source of the drugs,” said the source.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for self administration of drugs.

South Johor is popular with synthetic drug syndicates that base their operations in the state. Over the years, syndicates have operated in the outskirts of the state capital to capture both the local and also very lucrative Singapore markets.