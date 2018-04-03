Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Youth and sports ministry has no objection to including e-sports in schools

Tuesday April 3, 2018
06:12 PM GMT+8

Tools

People watch the League of Legends 2017 World Championships Grand Final esports match between Samsung Galaxy and SK Telecom T1 at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, November 4, 2017. — Reuters picPeople watch the League of Legends 2017 World Championships Grand Final esports match between Samsung Galaxy and SK Telecom T1 at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, November 4, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports on principle, has no objection to the proposal to make e-sports a syllabus or co-curriculum in schools.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this was due to the fact that the field was gaining traction, and had received international recognition when the Olympic Council of Asia agreed to list the sport at the 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

“Research needs to be done in terms of implementation, to ensure success and sustainability in producing professional e-sport athletes and players in the future,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

He was replying to a question by Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Pasir Mas) who wished to know about the government’s proposal to make e-sports part of the co-curriculum in schools.

However, Saravanan said the matter was subject to approval from the Ministry of Education, as it involved the school syllabus. — Bernama

