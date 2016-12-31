You’re not the law, deputy home minister tells Jamal Yunos

Datuk Nur Jazlan said the action of Datuk Seri Jamal in raiding illegal gambling dens had created concerns as it may be copied by others. ― file pictureJOHOR BARU, Dec 31 ― It is hoped the Malay non-governmental organisation coalition leader, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos will give his cooperation to police to fight crimes and not to take things into his own hands to seek popularity.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the action of Sekin Fisherman Village Hotel & Resort owner in raiding illegal gambling dens had created concerns as it may be copied by others and things could get out of control.

“We want Jamal and others to assist police and not to bring the media to such places. If possible pass the information to police. Do not use the gimmick to seek popularity and run down the police,” he told reporters after attending a Village Fishing Festival in Sungai Skudai, here today.

He was commenting on the action of the Sungai Besar Umno division chief in raiding gambling dens in Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam and Ampang, Selangor recently.

Nur Jazlan said police have their Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division (D7) to monitor and tackle such activities.

“I hope Jamal stops his actions as we do not want to encourage vigilante activities where members of the public act as they wish as the situation may get out of hand,” he said.

In another development, Nur Jazlan who is also the MP for Pulai expressed his disappointment with the rehabilitation of Sungai Segget project in Jalan Wong Ah Fook in the city as it failed to meet its original rehabilitation objectives.

Nur Jazlan said he found the first section of the river which had been reopened to be too narrow and did not fulfil the objective of attracting tourists.

He said the project was assigned to the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) under the Johor Bahru Transformation Plan to straighten the river yet flash floods continued to occur.

“I am disappointed with IRDA as its management and planning of the project was weak...maybe it’s due to the selection of the contractor and consultant outside of Johor Bahru for the RM200 million project which has not been fully completed,” he said.

According to Nur Jazlan, the Sungai Segget rehabilitation project should be completed in early January but at the moment, many areas have yet to be completed along Jalan Wong Ah Fook and there were three flash floods this month. ― Bernama