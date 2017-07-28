Your logo needs tweaking, RoS tells Pakatan Harapan

Pakatan Harapan leaders after meeting with the Registrar of Societies in Putrajaya. ― Picture by Kamles KumarPUTRAJAYA, July 28 ― The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has advised Pakatan Harapan to redesign the coalition's logo before submitting their application to register.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was told by the officers that the logo needs to contain the full name of the coalition, “Pakatan” and “Harapan” unlike the current logo where only the word “Harapan” appears.

“They advised us on the logo and symbol. They think the logo is inappropriate because there is no full name of Pakatan.

“The words, Pakatan and Harapan must be on the logo,” he said in a press conference today after submitting the logo.

The former prime minister added that the matter would be resolved as soon as in two days, where a new logo would be submitted to the RoS.

“They didn't give us a time length, but we will sort it out in two days,” Dr Mahathir added.

The nonagenarian added that PH has “professionals” who will be able to study and redesign a proper logo as soon as possible.

He also said that PH will comply with all of RoS' demands as they need an early approval ahead of the upcoming general elections.

“We know it is important for us to get an early approval as we need to make preparing for the general elections.

“If the logo is not approved, it would be difficult for us to produce pickets, posters, t-shirts and flags,” Dr Mahathir explained.

Some of the other PH leaders present today were PKR's Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR's Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, PPBM's Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PPBM's Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP's Anthony Loke, DAP's Tan Kok Wai, DAP's Teresa Kok and Parti Amanah Negara's Mohammad Sabu.