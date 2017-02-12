Young woman leads construction business in Kerian district

Youth does not prevent Rosden Hana Farah Nur (left), from achieving success by expanding Rosden Building, a company founded by her late father. PARIT BUNTAR, Feb 12 — Being the director of a company in the field of construction and interior decoration for a woman at a young age is not an easy responsibility to shoulder.

However a keen interest in business and refusing to just be a salaried employee motivated Nur Farah Hana Rosden, 25, to break the monopoly of men in the field in the Kerian district.

Better known as ‘Paah’, she took over her late father Rosden Sadokhatullah’s company Rosden Enterprise established 22 years ago, in 2013, without any prior experience.

Although she was known as the only female student to pursue a course in construction electrical wiring at the Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) in Sintok, Kedah in 2011, Paah admitted she never really thought she would be involved in the field.

“Since childhood I have always been interested in business and was committed not to settle for paid employment, however, I never thought I would ever take over my late father’s business,” she said when met here recently.

Elaborating, Paah said she had been cheated of thousands of ringgit by some of her father’s business associates, while some contractors had ‘backstabbed’ her by seizing several opportunities of government project tenders for themselves.

Therefore, she was determined to learn from several prominent Chinese contractors in Penang.

“Thank God, the ‘tauke’ and some of his friends not only helped me sincerely, but also taught me valuable business tips,” she said.

She also could not forget the time when her bank loan application file was thrown onto the floor by a bank officer, saying she was not eligible.

“At that moment I felt like a beggar who had to pick up all the documents scattered, and from then I was determined to become the youngest female contractor in the Kerian district,” she said.

In addition, Paah has also tried to break the cocoon of dependency of Bumiputera contractors on government projects, focusing on several private construction projects as well.

“My initiative has borne success as the company has now received offers to build several bungalows and affordable houses, including one worth nearly RM1 million in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

In spite of her current success, Paah remains grounded and uses the additional income she receives in a variety of charitable activities.

She also advised youths to set goals in order to succeed in life, and take each hurdle or challenge as motivation for success.