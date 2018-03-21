Young voters will support BN to secure their future, says Kedah MB

Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah is convinced that young voters will continue to support Umno and BN to lead the country and the states. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, March 21 ― The Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) is convinced that young voters will make the best decision in the upcoming general election by continuing to support the party to ensure a better future for themselves, said Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

Ahmad Bashah, who is also Kedah Mentri Besar, also believed that the 500,000 young voters in the state would not waste the power given to them to vote in the 14th general election.

“The young generation are smart, they are able to listen, assess and evaluate before making decisions for the sake of their future, as well as the future of their families, even when other parties try to defame us.

“Besides, I am also convinced that the young generation do have a vision and will continue to support Umno and BN to lead the country and the states,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, the mentri besar launched the two-day MARA Education Carnival for the Northern Zone (EDUXTRA) at the Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Alor Setar, beginning today. ― Bernama