‘You’ll end term in shame’, Guan Eng tells Tebrau MP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng said today that MCA's Tebrau MP Datuk Khoo Soo Siang will end his term "in shame" after the latter made an allegedly false claim in Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim criticised Khoo after the latter claimed that Kogee Sinniah, a woman who alleged she was turned away at a police station in an emergency situation, did not mention the station where she was turned away.

“She never mentioned which station she was turned away,” Khoo, who is not seeking re-election in the elections, said while debating the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 today.

This led to DAP’s Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto pointing out that Kogee had in fact identified the police station as the Alam Damai police station in Cheras.

Kasthuri and her colleague Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching both demanded Khoo retract his remarks and accused him of spreading false news, which he refused to do.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ronald Kiandee ruled there was “no malice” in Khoo’s remarks and said the incident did not warrant a probe by the rights and privileges committee.

However, Lim, who stood up to debate the Bill afterwards criticised Khoo at the start of his speech.

“This is your last speech in Parliament. It is a shame that you have made a false claim against a victim in these circumstances … You will end your term in shame, Tebrau,” he added.

Kogee last month posted several Facebook videos claiming she was turned away at the police station when she went there along with her child seeking help after being tailed by a group of men in another car.

The police subsequently said that the incident was a miscommunication. She subsequently lodged a police report at the same station, following which the police arrested three men.