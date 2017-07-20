You can just write in for clarification, RoS tells DAP

The DAP has been insisting on a meeting with the RoS before it can hold the CEC reelection as ordered. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A face-to-face meeting with the DAP is unnecessary for the political party to hold a fresh election for its top leadership, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) indicated today.

RoS director-general Datuk Muhammad Razin Abdullah said the federal Opposition party can just write in if it wanted any clarification to reelections for its central executive committee (CEC), news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“Any clarification will only be done via black and white,” he was quoted saying.

The DAP has been insisting on a meeting with the RoS before it can hold the CEC reelection as ordered, arguing that the society regulator’s directive was flawed as it was based on a “fictitious” report that had already been disproven by the courts in a previous legal challenge.

The RoS had deemed the election of DAP’s CEC members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 as unlawful. The re-election was held after the RoS ruled the 2012 polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.

In response to the DAP assertion, Muhammad Razin maintained that the RoS decision was based on information provided by DAP members who had complained about the discrepancy between the number of delegates qualified to vote in the top tier leadership in the party’s 2012 roll and the 2013 reelection.

“After much research, RoS was satisfied that there was basis for the complaints,” he was quoted saying.

He told Malaysiakini that the DAP has the right to take the matter to court if they were dissatisfied with the RoS.

The DAP has been ordered to hold another election for its CEC based on the December 15, 2012 list of delegates numbering 2,576 members from 865 branches.

The party has also been given 14 days to respond to the RoS letter issued earlier this week, or action will be taken against the party under Societies Act 1966.