Yeo Bee Yin to contest Bakri

Saturday March 24, 2018
02:16 PM GMT+8

DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin will replace incumbent Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa in the Johor parliament seat in the 14th general election. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonDAP’s Yeo Bee Yin will replace incumbent Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa in the Johor parliament seat in the 14th general election. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin will replace incumbent Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa in the Johor parliament seat in the 14th general election.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng making the announcement at a community centre in Bakri today.

He also reportedly announced a new candidate, Ng Yat How, for the Bentayan state seat.

“Giving up existing seats is not easy but it is this sacrificial spirit that will help the struggle move ahead. This kind of spirit of giving has given us a new momentum to forge ahead,” Lim was quoted as saying.

Er told reporters Thursday that he would not defend his seat in the upcoming polls, claiming there was no pressure from his party’s central leadership for him to step aside.

Yeo is currently Damansara Utama state assemblyman in Selangor. The Johor-born’s move followed DAP’s Liew Chin Tong’s shift to Ayer Hitam in the southern state to take on MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

