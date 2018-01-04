Year One pupil first fatal victim of floods in Pahang

KUANTAN, Jan 4 — “Some of his school uniforms have still not arrived. His stationery set is still wrapped in plastic. Allah let me have the experience of sending him to school only for two days, “ said Mohd Afif Abd Razak, 32.

His son, Muhammad Faris Aqeel, 7, became the first fatal victim of the floods in Pahang.

The boy drowned in a drain at a padi field at Kampung Padang Jaya, Sungai Lembing here at 6pm yesterday.

Mohd Afif, an assistant engineer with the Public Works Department, said he was only aware of the incident after being informed by a neighbour who saw his two children falling into swollen drain.

He said his youngest son, Muhammad Firas Adam, five, was rescued by a neighbour and was now receiving treatment at the yellow zone of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

Mohd Afif said the remains of his son would be buried at the Bukit Sagu 1 Muslim cemetery here, either last night or today morning.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama