Year One pupil beaten to death by Year Six senior in Kapit

SIBU, Aug 24 ― A Year One pupil of a boarding school in Kapit, believed to have been severely beaten by his Year Six senior last Tuesday, died at the Sibu Hospital today.

The victim was said to have been punched and kicked all over the body while his hands were tied and his mouth gagged using a blanket.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Amer Awal, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that the boy succumbed to his injuries at 3.30pm.

“He sustained severe head injury and bruises. Initial investigation found that he was beaten at the school’s hostel on Tuesday night before being taken to Kapit Hospital,” he said.

He said the Year Six pupil was picked up for investigation, but had been released on police bail as he was scheduled to sit for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination next month.

An investigation team led by Kapit Police chief DSP Freddy Bian has been set up to carry out further investigation into the case. ― Bernama