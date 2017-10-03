Year Four pupil in strangulation mishap

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 3 — A 10-year-old boy was found strangled while playing with a raffia string tied to a cradle at his home in Pangsapuri Ria, Lebuh Bengali here last night.

According to initial police investigations, the year four pupil was said to have been playing alone in the room when his grandmother called out to him to have dinner.

When there was no response, she went into the room only to find him lying motionless on the floor, with part of a raffia string around his neck and the other hanging from the cradle.

According to a police spokesman today, the boy was playing with the raffia string before his neck got entangled with the string.

“Prior to the tragedy, only the victim and his grandparents were at home while his parents were away to fetch his older sister from tuition class,” he said.

Seberang Perai Utara police acting chief, Supt Abdul Aziz Daud when contacted said the police had classified the case as sudden death.

He said the body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital where a post-mortem found the victim died of strangulation, adding that there was no criminal element.

The boy was the younger of two children. — Bernama