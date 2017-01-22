Yayasan Jaaya 1Malaysia will assist govt provide inputs on youth aspirations

Yayasan Jaaya 1Malaysia youth chief Partiben Madurai Veeran said the foundation has embarked on an initiative to engage with youths to hear their voices as they are the ones who would shape the future of the country. — AFP picKLANG, Jan 22 — Yayasan Jaaya 1Malaysia will assist the government in gauging the aspirations of the youth for the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) initiative launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Its national youth chief, Partiben Madurai Veeran, said for a start, the foundation has embarked on an initiative to engage with youths, aged 18 until their 30s, to hear their voices as they are the ones who would shape the future of the country.

“We organised our first seminar for this year today engaging with SPM and STPM leavers seeking their views and opinions on various subjects to provide input for the government.

“It is important for the voices of the youths to be heard and that the government should pay attention to their views and endeavour to realise their aspirations,” he told Bernama after attending the seminar here today.

Najib, when launching the TN50 on last Thursday, said it was a futuristic policy to map out the country’s direction for the next 30 years after 2020.

On another note, Partiben said Yayasan Jaaya 1Malaysia, which was initiated in 2014 under the Prime Minister’s Department, planned to increase membership to 50,000 by this year from the current 10,000.

He said the foundation’s sole objective was to assist youths from all walks of background on their tertiary education fees for the deserving ones besides enhancing their employability skills and socioeconomic status.

“For instance, a membership fee of RM1 is imposed and by having 100,000 members, it means that we will get RM100,000 and that fund will be used to assist students’ tertiary education fees,” he said. — Bernama