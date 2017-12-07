Yapeim’s new HQ in Putrajaya to be operational in 2019

Director-General of Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Malaysia (Yapeim) Datuk Abibullah Samsuddin (second left) looking at a model of the Ochre@Alamanda building after the Sale and Purchase Agreement ceremony, in Putrajaya, December 7, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation’s (Yapeim) new headquarters will be fully operational in Putrajaya in early 2019 following the foundation’s acquisition of 90 business suites at Ochre@Alamanda for RM89.33 million.

Yapeim Director-General, Datuk Abdullah Samsuddin, said the business suites would house the foundation’s 400 employees including staff of its subsidiaries and agencies.

“The new headquarters will replace the present office at Grand Season Avenue in Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, and will make it easier for the foundation to conduct business with the relevant government agencies considering that Putrajaya is the federal government administrative centre,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the sales and purchase agreement signing ceremony between Putrajaya Resources Sdn Bhd, Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd and Yapeim here today.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Azlan Abdul Karim, said sales of the Ochre Business Suites located in the vicinity of Alamanda shopping centre and Everly Hotel, were encouraging with 80 per cent of units sold to date.

“Construction of the 12-storey building comprising 155 business suites and commercial space is expected to be completed at end-2018. It offers suites with built-ups ranging from 592 to 1,442 square feet, priced from RM462,000,” he said.

The freehold Ochre development is equipped with security surveillance system, low emissivity insulating glass, rainwater harvesting system, management of waste building materials and recycling systems.

“Putrajaya Holdings is offering a five per cent discount for Bumiputera purchasers and ten per cent after sale rebate for all buyers of Ochre,” he said. — Bernama