Yang Zhuliang: Divers wanted me out too

Yang Zhuliang will now return to China. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 23 — National diving coach Yang Zhuliang admitted he is aware that it was not just officials who want him gone but also some of the star divers too.

“I know some of the divers also want me to leave,” he told Malay Mail yesterday.

The outgoing 53-year-old coach however remained calm and was also quick to stress he will decline the offer made by the National Sports Council for him to take charge of the development programme.

Asked why NSI and some divers were adamant on him leaving, Zhuliang just answered: “I just want to thank them for all of this,” he said.

He then added he will go back to China.

“Yes, people can be cruel sometimes but I’m going to say no to the offer (to coach the development programme),” he said.

Zhuliang’s contract under the Podium Programme will end on Dec 31 as the National Sports Institute have decided not to renew it although the team will be competing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the Jakarta Asian Games next year.

NSI explained Zhuliang’s coaching methods are “old school” despite producing a world champion in Cheong Jun Hoong and Olympic medallists (Pandelela Rinong and Jun Hoong).

NSI, who handles the elite Podium Programme, has opted for Australian Christian Brooker to run the national team with China’s Zhang Yukun.

Zhuliang said his relations with NSI has also soured.

For the record, Zhuliang first came to Malaysia in 2001 but left four years later for Australia.

He is in his second stint with the diving team since 2008.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a media statement yesterday under Zhuliang there is a “culture and environment of fear” among the athletes.

That led the Sports Ministry to the conclusion of not extending Zhuliang’s contract.