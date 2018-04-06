Yang Dipertuan Besar consents to dissolution of Negri Sembilan state assembly

SEREMBAN, April 6 — Negei Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Negri Sembilan Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir has given his consent for dissolution of the state assembly tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters at Wisma Negeri here, the mentri besar said he had an audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap at 4.30pm regarding the dissolution of the state assembly.

The mandate of the current Negri Sembilan government ends on June 17, 2018.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Putrajaya earlier today had announced that Parliament would be dissolved tomorrow for the 14th general Election.

Negri Sembilan has eight parliamentary and 36 state seats. — Bernama