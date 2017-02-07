Yang di-Pertuan Agong scholarship programme opens for application

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship programme (BYDPA) is offering 12 awards for the 2017/2018 session. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship programme (BYDPA) is offering 12 scholarships, with six each at the Master’s and doctorate levels, for studies in science and technology, economics, law, and Islamic finance for the 2017/2018 session.

In a statement issued here today, the Public Service Department said candidates who are Malaysians aged not more than 35 years in the year of the start of studies and have obtained a place in a local research university or renowned international university were eligible to apply.

It said priority would be given to candidates with outstanding academic results of cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of at least 3.75 or first class or equivalent at the Degree or Masters level.

“The candidate must have exceptional abilities such as mastery of several languages, special skills, active in community activities or produced creative and innovative works,” the statement said.

Applications for the scholarship can be made by filling the online application at the www.jpa.gov.my or http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my portals beginning at 5pm tomorrow on Feb 8 until the closing date for online applications and for the submission of application forms on March 3 (Friday).

Eligible candidates who have been shortlisted will go through a selection process including an interview, it said.

“The programme is an investment for the development of human capital which will contribute to national development,” it said.

Recipients of the scholarship will be bonded to serve in Malaysia for a period not less than five years.

“As such, it is compulsory for scholarship recipients who have completed their studies overseas to return home after the duration of the sponsorship,” it said. — Bernama