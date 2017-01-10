Civil servants asked to drop silo mentality

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Government departments and civil servants have been urged drop their culture of working in silos in order to make 2017 the year of delivery for the benefit of the people.

Head of the National Council of Professors’ Governance, Law and Public Management Cluster, Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod said the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) must take drastic action to find the best way of tackling this culture.

“Similarly, there must be more firm action in the delivery system, if a project is not completed, those who contributed to it must be punished.

Speaking to Bernama when contacted today, Nik Ahmad Kamal said members of the public should be more proactive and daring to lodge complaints with the Public Complaints Bureau if they find that the quality of service was not at the highest level.

In his speech at the Monthly Gathering of the Prime Minister’s Department yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak instructed civil servants to make 2017 the year of delivery, with emphasis on implementing projects, programmes, services and measures that had been planned for the prosperity of the people.

On the issue of leakages in the civil service, Nik Ahmad Kamal said it was a question of integrity and weak religious beliefs which led to the failure of the disease being curtailed.

He said this matter had not only been voiced by the Prime Minister but also by leaders such as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Sultans.

“The civil service already has an internal mechanism such as internal audit and the integrity unit, and is constantly being monitored by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“However, all these have failed to curb corruption because there are still those who are willing to give and accept bribes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda said civil servants irrespective of rank must deliver the goods.

“The call by the Prime Minister must be taken seriously because each allocation made must reach the target groups and not be spent midway,” he said. — Bernama