X-ray scanners at Selangor venues to tighten security for SEA Games

(From left) Mohd Yusoff, Zulkifli and Shafien discuss security measures to be put in place at Shah Alam Stadium. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Venues and selected hotels in Selangor will be equipped with X-ray scanning machines to beef up security for the SEA Games.

Federal police Internal Security and Public Order director Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah, who visited Shah Alam Stadium yesterday, urged spectators to arrive early as they will be subjected to body checks and scanners to prevent untoward incidences.

Also present were Federal police deputy director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat and senior officers involved in the security preparations for the Games.

Zulkifli said X-ray scanners will be implemented at 12 venues in the state, such as Sunway Pyramid, Empire City (Damansara Perdana), The Mines Resort and Golf Club, among others.

“They will go through a body screening process before going through the scanners to ensure no weapons are brought in. This will also be implemented on those visiting the hotels selected for the Games,” he said.

Zulkifli said they will be closely monitoring football matches as opposing fans tend to clash with one another when cheering on their respective countries.

“It is rare to hear about hooligans in other sports but it is more prevalent in football. We will pay a bit more attention to this sport, especially when rival teams face each other,” he said.

“We will not take this lightly…we want people to enjoy the Games and avoid fighting.”

Zulkifli said 3,000 police personnel attached to various districts in Selangor will be deployed to the venues.

“We will not be recruiting from outside the contingent as there is enough personnel on hand here.”

Zulkifli said construction on buildings which failed to be completed when competition begins will be told to cease temporarily.

“Venues such as Empire City, where ice skating and ice hockey are slated to take place, will be told to stop construction if it has not been completed by the time the Games begin.

“The venues are ready but there is construction on the building itself. We don’t want objects flying around that could endanger the athletes or public,” he said.

Zulkifli reiterated there will be a special investigation team tasked with handling police reports lodged pertaining to the Games.

“We have trained personnel on how to respond to different situations as we want to ensure the athletes are within a suitable environment.

“There will be mobile stations at main venues such as Shah Alam Stadium, where people can lodge police reports. We will take action before the complainant leaves the country,” he said.