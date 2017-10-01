Perlis seeks aid to build barrage to overcome flood problem

KANGAR, Oct 1 — The Perlis government will be seeking aid from the Federal Government to build a barrage in Sungai Perlis as well as request the contractor to quickly complete the bridge across the water discharge tunnel in Kampung Tebing Tinggi from Timah Tasoh Dam, to overcome flood problems.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the construction of the new barrage in Sungai Perlis can control the flow of water, especially during high tide but the cost was quite high to be borne by the state government.

“The phenomena of water overflowing to the mainland can be controlled by barrages at suitable locations as well as to control the collision of upstream and downstream water during the rainy season,” he said when met here, today,

Azlan said the delay in completing the bridge at Kampung Tebing Tinggi by the contractor was because the project consultant did not foresee any need to increase the scope of work.

“The incomplete structure of the bridge can be eroded if water is released through the tunnel. While the Timah Tasoh dam also cannot accommodate the excess water causing tremendous amount of water to overflow into the villages downstream during the recent heavy rains,” he said.

He also said the flood issue was compounded by the construction of new projects on higher ground than the existing houses. — Bernama