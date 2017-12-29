World War II underground bomb shelter found near Ipoh Airport

Malaya Historical Group chief researcher Shaharom Ahmad showing reporters the innards of Malaysia’s first World War II underground bomb shelter, which was found on December 27, 2017 on the grounds of Ipoh’s Sultan Azlan Shah Airport. — Pix by Marcus PheongIPOH, Dec 29 — An underground bomb shelter used during World War II has been unearthed on the grounds of Ipoh’s Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

Announcing the discovery today, Malaya Historical Group chief researcher Shaharom Ahmad said the shelter was the first of its kind found in Malaysia.

The shelter, measuring around 9.14m long, 9.14m wide, and 0.762m deep was found on a field in front of some police barracks, 500 m away from the main airport building. Shaharom Ahmad inside the World War II bomb shelter.

Believed to be constructed between 1940 to 1941, the concrete shelter was built to protect Allied forces from Japanese military air strikes.

Shaharom said the structure of the shelter resembled those found in Singapore and Europe.

“The society was alerted to the shelter two days ago (Wednesday), by an airport staff member,” said Shaharom, who specialises in World War II research.

“To our knowledge, this is the first underground shelter found in Malaysia.”

