Works Ministry identifies 21 high-risk bridges

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he hoped the federal government would prioritise the allocation for the construction of roads and other infrastructure in the 2018 Budget. — Bernama picALOR GAJAH, Oct 2 — The Works Ministry has identified 21 bridges throughout the country which are old, at high risk and must be replaced at a cost of about RM88 million for public safety and convenience.

Its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said of these, five bridges had to be closed in stages since last month, four of which were in Selangor and one in Perak.

“Most of the bridges are old as they have been in use since the 1950s, and in fact they are dangerous as they are often used by commercial vehicles, especially those which link the main roads to Port Klang in Selangor. “

Fadillah was speaking to reporters after launching the 2017 national-level Public Works Department (PWD) Innovation Day, 2017, and the Innovative and Creative Group Convention (KIK) at the PWD Engineering and Technology Centre of Excellence, here, today.

Also present were PWD director-general Datuk Seri Dr Roslan Md Taha and its Melaka director Zulkifly A. Ghani.

The four bridges in Selangor which have been closed are the Buloh Bridge in Kuala Selangor, Sungai Rambai Kecil Bridge and Sungai Rambai Besar Bridge in Kuala Langat and Sungai Michu bridge in Hulu Langat, while in Perak, the Sultan Yusof Bridge in Teluk Intan has been closed.

Meanwhile, he said, two elevated intersection projects in Melaka, (in Ayer Keroh and Peringgit) costing about RM286 million aimed at easing traffic congestion were scheduled for completion in June next year.

“The developer of the Peringgit intersection project is having problems determining the actual cost of the utilities involved, causing the project to be delayed and its completion date extended.

“We need to discuss with the local authorities the acquisition of additional land and additional cost of moving the utilities,” he said, adding that the project was now 51 per cent completed compared to the target set of 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Fadillah hoped the federal government would prioritise the allocation for the construction of roads and other infrastructure in the 2018 Budget which will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Oct 27.

“We have to be realistic about how much the government can afford, but hope that attention is given to roads and bridges which have to be built and maintained with bigger allocations (compared to previous budgets) for the well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama