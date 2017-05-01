Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Workers rally for retrenchment fund

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Monday May 1, 2017
10:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: One Direction’s Styles to sing in Singapore on November 23The Edit: One Direction’s Styles to sing in Singapore on November 23

Britain’s Blair goes back to British politics to fight BrexitBritain’s Blair goes back to British politics to fight Brexit

The Edit: Italian marques mark 90 years of Mille Miglia in styleThe Edit: Italian marques mark 90 years of Mille Miglia in style

Spurs stay in Premier League title hunt after beating ArsenalSpurs stay in Premier League title hunt after beating Arsenal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan was among the people who rallied here today in conjunction with Labour Day to demand for a workers’ retrenchment fund. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan was among the people who rallied here today in conjunction with Labour Day to demand for a workers’ retrenchment fund. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Over 100 Malaysians rallied here today in conjunction with Labour Day to demand for a workers’ retrenchment fund.

Demonstrators at the May Day rally organised by various political outfits and NGOs, including Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), have gathered near the National Mosque and will be marching towards Bukit Bintang.

Among the prominent figures in the crowd of both young and old, clad in red shirts and bandannas, included student activist Anis Syafiqah, PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan and Sungai Siput MP Dr Michael Jeyakumar.

Many of the protesters also held up banners which said “we want a retrenchment fund now”, “labourer's uprising” and “lost jobs, angry workers” among others.

They also chanted “long live the workers”, “abolish capitalism” and “we want rights” .

Various groups of Malaysians from farmers, factory workers and indigenous group representatives were also part of the rally.

“Remember the estate workers who have worked for this country. They are being abandoned by their employers just like that but no one cares. The government doesn't care,” an oil palm estate worker lamented during his speech.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline