Workers rally for retrenchment fund

PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan was among the people who rallied here today in conjunction with Labour Day to demand for a workers’ retrenchment fund. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Over 100 Malaysians rallied here today in conjunction with Labour Day to demand for a workers’ retrenchment fund.

Demonstrators at the May Day rally organised by various political outfits and NGOs, including Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), have gathered near the National Mosque and will be marching towards Bukit Bintang.

Among the prominent figures in the crowd of both young and old, clad in red shirts and bandannas, included student activist Anis Syafiqah, PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan and Sungai Siput MP Dr Michael Jeyakumar.

Many of the protesters also held up banners which said “we want a retrenchment fund now”, “labourer's uprising” and “lost jobs, angry workers” among others.

They also chanted “long live the workers”, “abolish capitalism” and “we want rights” .

Various groups of Malaysians from farmers, factory workers and indigenous group representatives were also part of the rally.

“Remember the estate workers who have worked for this country. They are being abandoned by their employers just like that but no one cares. The government doesn't care,” an oil palm estate worker lamented during his speech.

MORE TO COME