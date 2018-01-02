Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Workers laid off in 2018 eligible for RM600 monthly aid, minister says

Tuesday January 2, 2018
10:59 PM GMT+8

Riot said the move was aimed at empowering social security protection through EIS. — Bernama picRiot said the move was aimed at empowering social security protection through EIS. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Workers who are laid off this year are eligible to receive interim aid of RM600 a month for three months under the Employment Insurance System (EIS) Act 2017 (Act 800).

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot said the move was aimed at empowering social security protection through EIS.

Through EIS, the affected workers will be assisted to obtain new jobs through the employment service provided by the Employment Service Officer,” he said in a statement today.

Those who are eligible to apply for the interim aid are also required to participate in the Re-Employment Placement Programme which is regulated by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to enhance their workability.

The application for the interim aid could be made online at www.perkeso.gov.my/sip or by going to any Socso counters nationwide.

Apart from that, effective this February, employers can register and make payment for contributions through Socso’s Assist Portal, while the SIP benefit payment will commence in January 2019.

Those who want to obtain further information on the matter are advised to contact Socso at 1300 22 8000 or its website at www.perkeso.gov.my/sip. — Bernama

