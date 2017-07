Worker finds pistol in gas cylinder in Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN, July 14 — A worker from a company supplying liquefied petroleum gas stumbled across a pistol in a cylinder at its refinery near here yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Zainudin Ahmad said the pistol, loaded with several rounds of ammunition was found about 4pm by a worker.

He said the case was investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavy Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama