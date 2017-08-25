Wooed by Umno and PAS, Khalid Ibrahim says no plan to run in GE14

Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim says he is not planning to take part in the next general elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Independent lawmaker Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim confirmed he has recently been in talks with Umno and PAS leaders, but said he is not planning to take part in the next general elections.

The former Selangor mentri besar also told Singapore daily Straits Times that he won’t be joining PAS, amid rumoured advances.

“As an independent, I have the freedom to meet any party. For myself, there is no plan to run in the next elections,” he was quoted saying.

In the same report, Straits Times said that Khalid is being touted as a possible candidate to lead Selangor should PAS and Umno cooperate in the state in a bid to win back the state from Pakatan Harapan.

The news report quoted anonymous sources who said Khalid had been seen several times at the Prime Minister’s Office recently.

But Khalid who led Selangor from 2008 to 2014 told the newspaper that all discussions were focused on the betterment of the people.

Khalid is the assemblyman for the Selangor state constituency of Pelabuhan Klang and also the parliamentary constituency of Bandar Tun Razak.

He resigned as Selangor mentri besar after losing the backing of PKR under controversial circumstances in 2014, and was replaced by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Khalid has been critical of Azmin’s administration of Selangor and has also been on friendly terms with PAS.