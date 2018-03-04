Wong Tack slams MCA man for distorting remarks on corruption

Pahang DAP committee member Wong Tack (right) has accused an MCA leader of misrepresenting his remarks. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Wong TackKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Pahang DAP committee member Wong Tack accused today an MCA leader of misrepresenting his remarks by claiming that he had said some corruption was acceptable to the Chinese.

Wong accused MCA publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker of “deliberately” twisting his observation on corruption, which he said was actually in reference to the behaviour of some “big-time Chinese businessmen” who were close to Barisan Nasional (BN) and MCA.

“His twist is now to accuse me of misrepresenting the qualities of the Chinese community in general that they could accept some form of corruption,” Wong said in a statement.

“Ti’s statement is a great distortion on my comment to the FMT reporter earlier on Chinese business towards corruption.

“What I told the reporter was in reference to the general attitude of some big time Chinese business people who were close to MCA and the BN government and never about the Chinese community in general,” he added.

Furthermore he added that the Chinese support for DAP over the previous two general elections were indicators that they were against corruption, rather than the ruling party which is “seen” to be condoning corruption.

He also accused MCA leaders of tolerating corruption, citing high-profile financial scandals such as the Felda scandal, Mara property scandal in Australia and the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) scandal among others.

“On top of that, MCA leaders have not taken a clear stand in the PKFZ scandal which involved the former presidents of MCA. Worst still the former MCA ADUN Lee Hwa Beng was sacked from MCA due to his criticism against BN over the PKFZ (Port Klang Free Zone) scandal,” he said.

Wong was supported by his parliamentary leader, Lim Kit Siang, who said in a press statement that acceptance of corruption in any form has never been DAP’s stand. Lim also said Wong was misreported.

Lim then questioned MCA president Datuk Seri Liong Tiong Lai and his deputy Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong regarding Malaysia’s standing in Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which plunged from rank 32 in 1999 (when Liow first became MP) to 39 in 2004

(when Wee first became MP) to No. 62 out of 180 countries last year.

“Did Liow and Wee ever speak up in Parliament and Cabinet about continuous plunge of Malaysia in the TI CPI from 1999 to 2017?” he asked.