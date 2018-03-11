Women’s Day march organisers didn’t get approval, police source says

A woman holds up a poster on women's rights as she takes part in a march to commemorate International Women’s Day 2018 in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Police did not approve the International Women’s Day parade yesterday as the event organisers failed to get approval from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

A police source told Malay Mail this rejection was communicated to the organiser of the event.

The person said the Public Assembly Act clearly stipulated 10 days’ advance notice for any planned gathering, which the organisers did not provide.

The law also required organisers to obtain the venue owner’s approval before police may issue its approval.

“If they have DBKL’s approval (and) they serve it 10 days before, then we consider that they have complied with the PAA,” said the source who requested anonymity.

The person added that moving assemblies, such as the Saturday march, were clearly prohibited by the law.

On possible police action against the organisers, the person said there was a report lodged, but additional instructions must come from the Dang Wangi district police chief.

Hundreds of Malaysians, mostly women, took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur yesterday for a 1km march in conjunction with the International Women’s Day this week.

The event featured five demands: the elimination of gender discrimination, the end of rape culture and sexual violence, the upholding of rights for political space and democracy for all, gender and income equality, and the protection of the environment.