Woman’s body found in drain in Labuan

Friday April 6, 2018
05:49 PM GMT+8

LABUAN, April 6 — The body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found in a drain on Jalan Tun Mustapha here today.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohamad Farid Ahmad said as at press time, efforts were still being done to identify the victim and the cause of her death.

“The body was covered in mud in the drain when it was found early this morning,” he said.

He also urged the public who have a missing family member or any information on the incident to contact the police to assist further investigation into the case. — Bernama

