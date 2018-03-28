Women should be more sensitive, aware of corruption cases, says Sabah MACC director

Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi wants women to be more sensitive and aware of corruption and abuse of power cases taking place around them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) wants women to be more sensitive and aware of corruption and abuse of power cases taking place around them.

Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi said such an attitude was very important as it could help combat not only corruption and abuse of power involving their own family members but also society as a whole.

“Every woman should help their husband or family members in avoiding corruption and abuse of power...don’t just because of being too obsessed with being rich and greedy, women also get involved in such acts which can undermine their dignity.

“As such, I advise all women, if they get an expensive gift from husbands, fathers or any family members, do ask them about the source of money to buy the items or gifts,” he said when officiating the launch of the Sabah state-level Women’s Anti-Corruption Movement (GWAR) here today.

Sazali said although the number of corruption cases involving women was small, it was still worrying as it recorded an increase.

He said between 2012 and 2018, a total of 700 investigation papers involving women were opened and of that number, 183 women were brought to court. — Bernama