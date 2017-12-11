Woman tricked into sending nude pics to stranger

Perak MCA complaints bureau chief Jimmy Loh speaks to the blackmail victim to his right (in red) while holding screenshots of the WeChat conversation as deputy Perak Wanita MCA chief Choy Yoke Chun (left) and complaints bureau committee member Mah Sau Lan look on. — Picture by Loghun KumaranIPOH, Dec 11 — A 21-year-old food store employee is living a social media nightmare after she was tricked into sending nude pictures of herself to an unknown man through WeChat.

To make things worse, she is now being blackmailed by the person, who threatened to post the pictures online if she doesn’t pay RM5,000.

The woman’s plight was made public at a Perak MCA complaints bureau press conference, where she spoke to the press under the name ‘Ms Suit.’

Suit’s problems started when she began receiving private messages from a person with the WeChat ID ‘lovebebe2520’ in mid-November.

The person first connected with her through her company’s group chat, but was not someone she knew.

After chatting normally for around two weeks, the person’s messages took a strange turn at around 11am on December 1.

“I was at work at the time. He told me one of his customers wanted to buy nude photos, and promised that the photos would be deleted after three days,” she told reporters earlier today.

“I was told that I would be paid RM15,000, and he would give me the money at my workplace that very evening.”

However, at 3pm, the man messaged Suit again, saying that he was only joking about the payment.

Instead, he then threatened to make the photos public if she did not pay him RM5,000.

After consulting with her family, she approached the MCA complaints bureau, who in turn advised to lodge a police report the next day.

To date, she has not received any other threats from the person or made any payments. However, she is still haunted by the experience.

“I went back to work for a few days, but I’m on leave now. It’s very scary and I don’t know if I will continue working there.” she said.

Perak MCA complaints bureau chief Jimmy Loh urged WeChat users to be more careful when communicating with unknown people.

“We have to be more careful with people who we meet online. Sending pictures like this can be very dangerous.”

“At the same time, we hope the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will investigate the matter.”

When reached for comment, Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the report had been referred to the MCMC.