Woman to be charged for neglecting child

SEREMBAN, Jan 10 — A woman who was earlier believed to be the mother of the three-year-old boy who was found left alone at a house in Gemencheh, Tampin, last Friday, will be charged in court tomorrow.

Tampin police chief Supt Hamazah Ab Razak said the 36-year-old woman will be charged under Section 33 (c) of the Child Act 2001 at the Rembau Magistrate’s Court.

At about 1am on Jan 6, the boy was found hungry and crying in fear in the house in Kampung Parit Buluh, Air Kuning Selatan, near Tampin.

He was believed to have been left alone by his mother since 6pm on Thursday before he was found the next day by a police team as well as villagers who broke into the house.

The action was taken following a police report lodged by the village headman at 12.45am that there were sounds of a child crying in the house which was locked and in darkness. — Bernama