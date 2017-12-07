Woman stabbed after online rivals clash with rods, knives and helmets

The argument descended into a fracas in which the two groups attacked one another using steering locks, motorcycle helmets, pieces of wood, and knives at the Seri Setia KTM train station in Sungei Way around 11.30pm Tuesday. — Screen capture via Google MapsPETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — One woman was attacked with a knife after an argument that started online spilled over into a brawl in real life.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said four women in their 20s met up with another two women, also in their 20s, to settle a misunderstanding between both groups that began on social media.

“Both groups were not acquainted with one another, and began arguing with one another over the alleged remarks they made about each other,” he said.

He said one woman was stabbed in the scuffle, and immediately rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for medical treatment.

Her friend lodged a police report the following day.

Police subsequently arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Little India, South Klang yesterday and secured an order to detain her until Sunday.