Woman, son among three nabbed for housebreaking

A woman and her teenage son were among three people detained yesterday for allegedly breaking into a teacher’s house in Kampung Beseri Dalam. — Reuters picKANGAR, Jan 7 — A woman and her teenage son were among three people detained yesterday for allegedly breaking into a teacher’s house in Kampung Beseri Dalam, Padang Melangit near here on Thursday.

The 50-year-old woman and the 17-year-old were picked up at their home in Chuping between 5pm and 7pm after the police forensic unit found their finger prints at the victim’s house.

Following questioning, the duo led the police to the arrest of a 29-year-old man, believed to be the ‘mastermind’, and seizure of the loot.

Kangar police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the three suspects were remanded for four days, beginning today.

He said in the incident on Thursday, a 34-year-old teacher only became aware of a break-in at her house when she found the premises in a mess, and the cupboard where she kept jewellery forced open upon returning home from work about 1.50pm.

The teacher lost jewellery worth about RM12,000, he added.

In Penang, a 35-year-old man was arrested this morning to facilitate investigations into a theft at a Buddhist temple in Jalan Kampung Manggis, Permatang Tinggi, Bukit Mertajam.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the man was picked up at a car wash in Jalan Rozhan here about 1.30am.

“In the incident about 1pm last Friday, the 60-year-old temple caretaker lodged a police report after finding two units of brass oil lamps worth about RM2,500, missing,” he said here today.

In George Town, the police nabbed a lorry driver and seized 400 boxes of firecrackers worth RM100,000 during an operation in Nibong Tebal near here on Friday.

Penang CID chief Datuk Zainol Samah said today the 29-year-old man was picked up in Simpang Ampat about 2pm.

He said the suspect who had two criminal records led the police to a warehouse in Jalan Tasek Simpang Ampat where the 400 boxes of firecrackers were stored.

Zainol said the firecrackers were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country via the Bukit Kayu Hitam border in Kedah for distribution in Penang and Perak, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year next month.

He said the suspect’s accomplice was being sought, adding the case was investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama