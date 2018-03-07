Woman searches and finds mum… thanks to help on Twitter

The tweet that started it all. — Picture via Twitter/@ynrazakKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — “Ayu” first realised she was adopted when she was 12.

But it was only 10 years later with plans to tie the knot that she sent out a call on Twitter that she was ready to meet her biological family, though she had scant information to go by.

Posting on the Twitter handle @ynrazak, Ayu said the woman who gave birth to her was named Siti Rozani from Sandakan, Sabah.

She disclosed that she had no birth certificate, unlike other Malaysian children, and only documentation to show she was adopted.

Photos that Ayu was able to obtain of her mother in her younger day. — Picture via Twitter/@ynrazakThe first tweet went out last Monday and since then, it has been retweeted over 17,000 times, with more than 5,000 “likes”.

Barely 18 hours later, Ayu received a message from a woman who claimed to be Siti’s sister — her aunt.

ALHAMDULILLAH! Finally, dah jumpa mama ❤️ pic.twitter.com/awoupwd2cD — yun (@ynrazak) 6 March 2018

It sounded highly improbable. After all, Ayu only knew her biological mother had been working at a company in Section 26, Shah Alam in 1995, and based on worker records — resigned almost a decade ago.

Coincidentally — or not — she landed a job earlier this year at the same place and managed to connect with all her biological mum’s former colleagues.

Through them, Ayu found out that Siti was previously married and that she had siblings older than her. She was also told that Siti had tried searching for her too, but failed.

But last night, Ayu finally met Siti.

Dengan ibu tunggu mummy 😋 NERVOUS TERUK! pic.twitter.com/sCd7D17gmP — yun (@ynrazak) 6 March 2018

It was a tearful reunion as Ayu not only met her birth mum whom she calls “mama” but also gained a sister, Siti’s youngest child. The biological family also got to meet the woman who has cared for Ayu all this while, and whom she calls “ibu”.

Reunited. Ayu and her mother. — Picture via Twitter/@ynrazak“When ibu related everything from A to Z, I was not angry. I’ve never scolded her as she took care of me all this time,” Ayu related.

“She asked me if I would leave her and return to mama, and I said no, as she is my mother until the end.”

The two mothers, Siti and Ayu’s unnamed foster mother. — Picture via Twitter/@ynrazakAyu’s touching tale was featured this morning on popular hit radio, Era FM’s morning breakfast show.