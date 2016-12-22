Woman remanded for seven days to assist probe into maid abuse case

An Indonesian maid was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara December 21, 2016. — Picture via Facebook/Putera KaryaPETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — A woman has been remanded for seven days to assist in the probe into the case involving an Indonesian maid, who was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara yesterday.

The 19-year-old maid was believed to have been abused by her employer.

Magistrate’s Court Assistant Registrar Mazrah Mohamed allowed the police’s application for the 43-year-old woman to be remanded from today until December 28.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing griveous injury, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine or whipping, if convicted.

The case captured public attention after several photographs of the bleeding maid went viral over the social media. She was was found by a security guard beside a drain in Jalan PJU 3/10, Mutiara Damansara, here at 1.30 pm yesterday. — Bernama