Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia

Woman remanded for seven days to assist probe into maid abuse case

Thursday December 22, 2016
09:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

An Indonesian maid was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara December 21, 2016. — Picture via Facebook/Putera KaryaAn Indonesian maid was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara December 21, 2016. — Picture via Facebook/Putera KaryaPETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — A woman has been remanded for seven days to assist in the probe into the case involving an Indonesian maid, who was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara yesterday.

The 19-year-old maid was believed to have been abused by her employer.

Magistrate’s Court Assistant Registrar Mazrah Mohamed allowed the police’s application for the 43-year-old woman to be remanded from today until December 28.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing griveous injury, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine or whipping, if convicted.

The case captured public attention after several photographs of the bleeding maid went viral over the social media. She was was found by a security guard beside a drain in Jalan PJU 3/10, Mutiara Damansara, here at 1.30 pm yesterday. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline