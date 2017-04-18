Woman nabbed over fake MC syndicate in Perak

IPOH, April 18 — The police have detained a woman believed to be linked to a syndicate which sold fake medical leave certificates.

The 33-year-old suspect was picked up at a stationery shop in Jalan Medan Niaga Pasar, Slim River near Tanjung Malim last night.

Perak Commercial CID chief, Supt Lee Ewe Kiang said the woman was nabbed at 7.15pm.

He said initial investigations revealed the woman had used fake medical certificates (MC) purportedly from some clinics and hospitals, including the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru.

She was believed to have been involved in such activities since 2011.

“Those wanting an MC sent a short messaging service (SMS) to the suspect, along with personal details and were charged between RM18 and RM25.

“From our investigations, it was also found that the suspect had been using the original rubber stamps and signatures of eight doctors from the clinics and hospitals involved,” Lee told a press conference at the Sungai Senam police station here today.

Lee said one of the eight doctors (whose names appeared on the fake MCs) had lodged a police report at the Slim River police station on April 12 to deny any involvement in the syndicate after learning that his name was used.

He said that during the arrest, the police seized four exercise books with the record of the customers’ names, 64 fake MCs, 20 rubber stamps and a mobile phone.

Lee said the investigation also found that customers who bought the fake MCs comprised those working in government agencies and private sectors, factory workers and university students around the Tanjung Malim area.

The suspect has been remanded for four days, beginning today. — Bernama